Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5,816.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $13,755,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $683,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.2% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 140.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $367.09 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $322.00 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.19.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

