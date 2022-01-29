BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings. BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioLineRx.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10).

BLRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 151,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,378. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLineRx (BLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.