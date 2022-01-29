Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $561.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

