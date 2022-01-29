Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) Financial Comparison

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Lonestar Resources US’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 3.30 -$43.16 million $0.26 18.93 Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million 0.01 -$118.86 million N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Birchcliff Energy and Lonestar Resources US, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.22, indicating a potential upside of 87.33%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76% Lonestar Resources US 5.68% 244.89% 24.18%

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Lonestar Resources US on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

