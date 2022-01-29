Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Tops One Day Volume of $109,144.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 43.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.72 or 0.00060029 BTC on exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and $109,144.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.