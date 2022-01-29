BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and $121,934.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00131798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008883 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006132 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004207 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000875 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002352 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003985 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

