BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,291,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,678 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 218,219 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSU opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

