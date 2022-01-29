BlackRock Inc. Buys 17,547 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.05% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $213,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

