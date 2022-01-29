BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,090,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of fuboTV worth $217,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 307.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in fuboTV by 895.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 92,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 82,968 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in fuboTV by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in fuboTV by 37.7% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $9.84 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

