BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 255 ($3.44) target price on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.69) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.61).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

