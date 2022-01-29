BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

BTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.44) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.69) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 193.33 ($2.61).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.