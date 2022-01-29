Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,136 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

