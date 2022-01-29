Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,204 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 16.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

GM stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

