Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 68,863 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,863 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $137,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $332,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,532. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $21.07.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.