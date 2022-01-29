Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 241.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day moving average is $182.35. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $139.29 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $68.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

