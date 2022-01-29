Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in CDW by 20.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in CDW by 5.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,243,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 17,858.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 88,220 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $1,562,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $184.53 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $130.22 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.89.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

