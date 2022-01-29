Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $783,000 Investment in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $316,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 147.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $148,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $87,720,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

