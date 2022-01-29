Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,544 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANF stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.70. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

