Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires New Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $577,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $346,375,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,904. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 30.27 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of 27.74.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of 1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDR. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.07.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

