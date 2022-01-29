Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,450 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 35.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $244.78 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.96 and its 200 day moving average is $253.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.