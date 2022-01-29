Bluestein R H & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bluestein R H & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

