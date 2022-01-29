Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 500 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bluestein R H & Co. reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.63 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

