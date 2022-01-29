BMO Capital Markets Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $32.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.65.

Shares of HAL opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 406.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $72,135,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,746 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $24,827,022,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Halliburton by 380.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

