Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.63.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

TSE BNE opened at C$7.30 on Tuesday. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The stock has a market cap of C$246.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.76.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$64.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.