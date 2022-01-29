BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Update

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,897,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BoxScore Brands stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 2,857,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,522,918. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. BoxScore Brands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

BoxScore Brands Company Profile

BoxScore Brands, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of self-serve electronic kiosks. It also distributes a novelty ice cream product, Mini Melts, through a network of vending kiosks and small merchandiser freezers. The company was founded by Raymond J. Meyers on March 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

