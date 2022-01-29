BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BPXXY shares. Barclays cut BPER Banca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BPER Banca in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get BPER Banca alerts:

OTCMKTS BPXXY remained flat at $$4.56 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. BPER Banca has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.