Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Genuine Parts worth $17,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after buying an additional 68,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Shares of GPC opened at $130.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $142.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

