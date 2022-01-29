Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,863 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $266.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.43 and its 200 day moving average is $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $198.65 and a one year high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%. The company had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

