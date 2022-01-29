Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of EAT opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after buying an additional 58,641 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

