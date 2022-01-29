Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 79,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 83,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.