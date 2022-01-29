Bristow Group (VTOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

VTOL opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $933.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.28. Bristow Group has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 160.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 89.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

