Bristow Group (VTOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.
VTOL opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $933.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.28. Bristow Group has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60.
Bristow Group Company Profile
Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.
