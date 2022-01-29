Bristow Group (VTOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter.

NYSE VTOL opened at $33.01 on Friday. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $933.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

