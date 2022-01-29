Bristow Group (VTOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter.
NYSE VTOL opened at $33.01 on Friday. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $933.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.28.
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.
