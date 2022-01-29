BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Chevron by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 10,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 465,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,179,000 after buying an additional 92,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,883 shares of company stock worth $66,189,185. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $130.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $251.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.