BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 594,165 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,165 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $87,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

