BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,080,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 789,386 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.20% of Cenovus Energy worth $41,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

CVE opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 3.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

