BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $66.75 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 114,591 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.15% of TE Connectivity worth $66,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $140.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.32 and a 200-day moving average of $151.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.86 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.