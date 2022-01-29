Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 185.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

