Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to announce sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.31 billion and the highest is $5.39 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.80 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ManpowerGroup.

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.71. The stock had a trading volume of 328,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,501. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

