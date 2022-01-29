Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report $344.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.94 million and the lowest is $329.50 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $154.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.26. 607,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $70.48.

In other news, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $199,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

