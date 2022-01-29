Brokerages Expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. HighPeak Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 880%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

HPK traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,383. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.57 and a beta of 0.99. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the period. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

