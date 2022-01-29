Brokerages Expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hillman Solutions.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLMN. Colliers Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. 675,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,725. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.