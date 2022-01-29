Brokerages Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.47. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.63 million, a PE ratio of -29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

