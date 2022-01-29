Brokerages Expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

PCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PCSA opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.13.

In other news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $26,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 215,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

