Brokerages Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Target Price at $51.75

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,250,000 after purchasing an additional 736,625 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $991,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 7,548,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,496,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.