Brokerages Set Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Target Price at $5.06

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter stock remained flat at $$5.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.0472 dividend. This represents a yield of 42.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.