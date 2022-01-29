Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Price Target at C$17.80

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEED. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

TSE WEED opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$71.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

