Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Price Target at $17.35

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561,304 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833,197 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,762 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121,756 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 8,855,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,892,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

