Brokerages Set Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) PT at $49.50

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $45,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 9,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $301,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,486 shares of company stock worth $5,453,270 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $7,766,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $28,700,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 65.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COUR traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. 1,013,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,769. Coursera has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

