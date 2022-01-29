Brokerages Set DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) PT at $1,165.52

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,316.64.

DSDVY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

DSDVY stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.34. The stock had a trading volume of 31,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average of $117.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.08.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

