Brokerages Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) PT at $29.56

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,583,570.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,431. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,819,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MEDNAX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,578,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 287,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

