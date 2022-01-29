Brokerages Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) PT at $29.56

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.56.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,583,570.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,431. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 287,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.
MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.